Viral fever cases in kids go up in Kalyana Karnataka region; doctors say it’s just seasonal

Amid the threat of a third wave of Covid-19, viral fever and suspected dengue cases which are on the rise among children is a cause for concern in the districts of Kalyana Karnataka. It is not only affecting children, but also the middle-aged and the elderly people for the past one month.

Local health officials said such cases have increased by 20% this time when compared to last year.

The parents need not panic as flu-like symptoms and suspected dengue cases are not life-threatening. They said no child, suffering from flu-like symptoms, had tested positive for Covid-19. A damp environment and rains in the region are to be blamed for the outbreak of such fever, they said.

A government doctor working with Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) said that the number of children suffering from fever and seasonal fever has increased over the past 15-20 days.

Some children are testing positive for dengue also. Luckily, all are responding to treatment and only 10% of children require hospitalisation.

The number of children visiting OPD for treatment has spiked from around 150 to about 250 a day. The number of patients in peripheral hospitals with complaints of fever and common cold too has spurred, he said.

Bidar district health officer V G Reddy said about 60 children were admitted to BRIMS hospital in August and September with complaints of fever and flu-like symptoms which are common during the rainy season. Over 100 children have been admitted to private hospitals in the district.

The number of children suffering from influenza has increased this year. Malnourished children are more likely to get infected with the virus during the rainy season.

Raichur incharge DHO K Nagaraj said viral fever has spread across the state.

“We are tracing suspected dengue among children as well as elders. Such patients have been admitted to private and government hospitals.”

Of the 970 samples collected so far, 50 dengue cases have been detected and this includes children. Cases have increased in August, he added.

Yadgir DHO Indumati Kamashetty said, “we have seen 25% more patients this time than last year. Whatever we are seeing is normal viral fever. These cases are self-limiting. The district reported nine dengue cases each in August and September.”

Koppal DHO Lingaraju said there is a downward trend of viral infection cases in the district.

As there is talk of a Covid-19 third wave hitting children, parents panic when their children catch common cold and fever. Covid-19 positive cases have not been reported among children in the district for the past two months, he said.

