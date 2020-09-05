Virtual literature fest receives good response

The fourth edition, the Mysuru Literature Festival, which was conducted in the virtual format, due to the Covid crisis, received good response over eight days, weekends from August 14 to September 5. The event was hosted by Mysuru Literary Forum and Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs - 2015.

On the last day of the festival, on Saturday, there were 403 views on the YouTube and the webinar hall was full with 500 attendees.

Chairperson of the trust Shubha Sanjay Urs said that overall, over eight days, for 10 sessions, there were a total of 4,800 attendees on the Zoom App, while there were a total of 14,456 viewers on the YouTube.

She said, “There were 1,200 viewers over two days, Friday and Saturday, on Facebook Live. A total of 1,160 persons have subscribed to Mysuru Literature Festival channel on YouTube. The registration count for the festival went up to 7,230, by the end of the event. Interestingly, members of many families have sat together and watched the sessions on YouTube, connecting it to their television sets and also to computers and laptops.”

“Even as senior citizens took to the digital format and actively participated in the festival, a PUC student and a BSc student managed the entire virtual event with the help of some friends. The tech team of Mysuru Literature Festival handled e-mails to audience for every panel; SMS reminders to attendees; PPT slides and event videos; ghost moderators (curating the questions); and Facebook and Instagram pages,” she added.

Shubha Sanjay Urs said, “The entire process was managed by Aryaman M Urs, co-founder of Team Unbound, a 12th standard student at SSVM World School, Coimbatore; and Iciri V Urs, second year BSc student of Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru.”