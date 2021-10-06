'Visit RSS shakha before criticising it': Kateel to HD Kumaraswamy

Reacting to JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's remark that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trained over 4,000 bureaucrats in India who conform to its ideology, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel invited Kumaraswamy to visit RSS shakha and see its activities before criticising any organisation.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said, "Kumaraswamy must visit RSS shakha once and stay there for about a week to inspect the activities. RSS has been playing a key role in instilling patriotism among people for the past several years. RSS uses educational institutes in the country to achieve this target. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovi are also volunteers of RSS."

Taunting JD(S) leader, he said, there are volunteers of RSS in JD(S) and former minister PGR Sindhia is one among them and even Congress has many such volunteers. RSS aims to build a strong nation on the basis of patriotism and it does not run after political power.

Referring to the candidates for by-elections to Hanagal and Sindhagi assembly constituencies, the list of probable candidates has been sent to Central leadership and the candidates would be announced soon. He exuded confidence that BJP would win both the seats in the by-elections and the party workers are working on these lines.