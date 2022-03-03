Visitors stream in to console bereaved family

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chalageri (Haveri district),
  • Mar 03 2022, 00:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 01:40 ist
Naveen’s elder brother Harsha is seen receiving visitors, controlling his tears. Credit: DH Photo

A garlanded portrait of Naveen Gyanagoudar, 21, who was killed in the Ukraine war is placed on a table outside his residence at Chalageri village. 

Family members are coming to grips with the news that their darling child is no more. 

The entire village is anxiously waiting for the arrival of Naveen’s mortal remains. 

Also read: Hefty donations force Indians to study medicine abroad, says Ukraine victim's father in Karnataka

Each household in the mourning village, having a population of over 10,000, had lost a relative, friend or acquaintance in Naveen.

Residents made a beeline to the student’s house to console the bereaved family, including his mother Vijayalakshmi and father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar.

Naveen’s elder brother Harsha is seen receiving visitors, controlling his tears.

The student’s father Shekarappa said, “my son’s death in Ukraine when he had gone out of the bunker to fetch food and money will haunt me till my death. There are many Indian students there who are struggling to reach their motherland and they are the future of India. The government must bring them back safely. This is my appeal.” 

Arya Ediga community seer Pranavananda Swami has demanded that the Centre give a compensation of Rs 5 crore to the bereaved family and a central government job for Harsha.

