Visits to Mysuru Zoo reduces by one eighth, this Dasara

It is true that the Covid-19 crisis has hit the entire world, its people and the economy, but its effect on tourism in Mysuru is immense. The visitation to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) has reduced by more than one eighth, over the 10-day Dasara season, the peak season, annually, compared to last year, owing to the Covid crisis.

Similarly, the visitation was reduced by nearly one sixth on Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami days, the most visited days annually. However, over the past eight months, donations have sustained the Zoo. The donations over the past seven months has exceeded Rs 4 crore.

According to the information provided by the executive director of Mysuru Zoo, a century-old menagerie, established by maharaja Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar in 1892, the total number of visitors over the 10-day Dasara season in 2019 was 1.65 lakh, while it was just 20,000 this year.

The revenue generated was Rs 1.60 crore and Rs 19.56 lakh respectively. The visitations during the Dasara season in 2017 was 1.23 lakh, and in 2018, it was 1.53 lakh, with respective revenues of Rs 67.19 lakh and Rs 1.06 crore.

The executive director said that 7,264 people visited on October 26, Vijayadashami, generating a revenue of Rs 7.34 lakh, this year. Similarly, 3,534 people visited on October 25, Ayudha Puja. The total number of visitors on the two crucial days, this year, was 10,798. Last year, the visitations were 28,386; 30,273; and 58,659 respectively.

It has to be noted that the Mysuru Zoo is only second to Mysuru Palace, when it comes to visitations during normal years.

However, the zoo, a self-sustained establishment, under the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has earned over Rs 4 crore since April 1, 2020, through animal adoption and donations.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar himself donated huge sums, besides collecting donations from his Assembly constituency of Yeshwanthapur and also from Bengaluru city. He also inspired other ministers and other people’s representatives to donate to the zoo, dedicated for conservation education, rescue, relief and rehabilitation of wild animals.

Taking a cue from the donations by ministers and VIPs like Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty and actors like Shivarajkumar and Darshan, many people, including people of Indian origin and also non-resident Indians, donated huge amounts, over the past few months.