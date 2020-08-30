Visually challenged becomes dist topper after PU revaluation

B C Sujatha, a student of Government PU College for Girls, has now been declared the district topper in the Arts stream, after revaluation of her English paper got seven additional marks.

Partial blindness has not deterred Sujatha, who worked hard and has become an inspiration for the student community.

Sujatha had scored a total of 557 marks when the results were announced on July 14, and secured third place in the district in the Arts stream.

T R Abhilasha, who had scored 560 was the district topper. As Sujatha had expected more marks in English, she applied for revaluation. She had scored 69 marks earlier and after revaluation, she has got 76 marks and jumped to the first place with 564 marks.

This has made her the district topper. Extra marks have now lifted her self-confidence. She has drawn acclaims for topping the district from a government college.

Sujatha is the daughter of Chandrashekar-Lakshmamma couple of Bevukallu Koppal village. Chandrashekar is visually challenged. Both his son and daughter are suffering from partial blindness due to heredity. Sujatha can read, only if the book is brought very close to her eyes, in spite of wearing spectacles. She took her impairment as a challenge and created a record, becoming a role model for many.

Sujatha’s brother is studying in final year diploma at the JSS Polytechnic in Mysuru. Mother Lakshmamma has brought up the children, selling vegetables in the market.

Sujatha said, “I was disappointed over the marks in English paper, as I had done well. Thus I applied for revaluation and got seven marks more. I am happy as it has helped me top the district in the Arts stream.”

College English lecturer N L Ravishankar said Sujatha was finding it difficult to read with thick glasses. But she has extraordinary memory power. We are happy over her achievement.”

Sujatha has got admission at the Marimallappa Degree College in Mysuru. She wants to become an IAS officer.

She has started necessary training with the help of the lecturers.