Visvesvaraya Technological University to hold exams from July 26

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has informed that the theory (pending papers) and practical examinations for the first semester of undergraduate courses and the theory and practical examinations of first semester postgraduate courses will commence from July 26, 2021. The detailed timetable will be announced shortly.

Registrar Dr A S Deshpande, in a circular issued, informed that theory (pending papers)/ practical examinations for first semester of B E /B Tech/B Arch/B Plan, and theory/practical examinations of first semester M Tech./M Arch/MBA/MCA will commence from July 26.

Project/seminar examinations of final year students are to be conducted through online mode. Project/seminar reports are to be accepted in soft form (CD) only. Preparatory holidays for the first semester undergraduate and postgraduate examination will commence from July 19 onwards, he said.

Classes of second semester will resume immediately after practical examinations. Colleges have to make arrangements to clarify doubts of the students regarding final year undergraduate programmes. Colleges are requested to bring content of the circular to the notice of all concerned, he stated.

Dr Deshpande also informed that except for the project/seminar examinations of final year students of undergraduate programmes, all other semester-end examinations (SEE) mentioned shall be conducted in offline mode only.

"This is also to inform that as per the decision of the Executive Council, the forthcoming even semester examinations of 2021, will be conducted with open choice question papers for the regular and backlogs subjects as a onetime measure to cope up with the difficulties faced by the students during the present situation of Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"Principals/ Directors of Engineering Colleges/ School of Architecture are requested to bring the content of the circular to the notice of all concerned. The content of this circular is also applicable for all the autonomous colleges under the ambit of the university," he said.