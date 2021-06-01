Vivek Murthy donates medical equipment worth Rs 1.41 cr

Dr Vivek Murthy, Surgeon General of the United States and his family members have donated medical equipment worth Rs 1.41 crore to Mandya and Kodagu districts, under Society of Children of Planet Earth (SCOPE).

Dr Vivek Murthy, a native of Hallagere in Mandya taluk and his father Dr H L Lakshmi Narasimhamurthy established SCOPE for social activities. They have been donating study materials for the schools in the district since the last five years. When the state is reeling under Covid crisis, they have sent medical equipment worth Rs 74 lakh and Rs 67 lakh to Mandya and Kodagu districts respectively.

They have dispatched N95 masks worth Rs 1.96 lakh, 70 oxygen concentrators, 70 medical transformers, 5,000 face shields, 300 surgical masks, 400 gloves, 25 thermometers, 10,000 wipes, 25 pulse oximeter, 50 oxygen tubes and others.

Dr Vivek Murthy family have decided to construct a separate ward at a cost of Rs 1 crore on the premises of Mandya district hospital, according to one of their relatives H K Vasanth Kumar.