Viveka Memorial: Karnataka HC dismisses writ petition

A movement launched to save Maharani's New Type Model (NTM) School faced a setback with the High Court dismissing the writ petition filed by a few students on Tuesday.

A few students of NTM School had filed the writ petition before the High Court against the State and Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama. They had alleged that the shifting of NTM School infringed upon their fundamental Right to Education and challenged the transfer of land to Ramakrishna Ashrama.

With the dismissal of the writ petition, all the contentions the students raised have been rejected by the Court. In view of this, there is no impediment for the State to implement the government order dated January 9, 2013 and subsequent orders passed in continuation of the same, according to a press release from Swami Muktidananda of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama.

Member of Maharani New Type Model School Horata Samiti, Sa Ra Sudarshan said,"The verdict has been given. This is not the end of the legal battle. We will continue with the next option."

The activists have been opposing the construction of a Viveka Memorial by Ramakrishna Ashrama at the school site.

Watch latest videos by DH here: