Voter deletion: Karnataka Congress MLA says he'll move court

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad on Wednesday said he would move court against the Election Commission's move to delete more than 9,000 voters from his constituency.
Arshad said 9,195 voters - mostly Muslims, Christians and Dalits - were listed to be deleted.
"They received notices. Of the 9,195 voters, 22 went to High Court. The Election Commission, in a memo, told the court that their names will not be deleted. Then why were notices issued?" Arshad asked at a news conference.
According to Arshad, names of voters cannot be deleted suo motu six months before an election. "But the process was initiated under BJP's pressure," he charged. "Authorities have said 22 names won't be deleted. What about the remaining 9,000? Should all of them go to court?" he asked.
The Congress MLA accused the BJP of "manipulating" the electoral rolls. "How can I expect a free and fair election? It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election. Deleting 9,000 names from the rolls will have a bearing on the outcome of the election," he said, adding that he would move court.
