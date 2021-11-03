Voters of Hangal backed Congress out of sympathy, taunts K S Eshwarappa

Reacting to Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah's tweet that anti-incumbency against the state government has commenced with the defeat of BJP in by-polls for Hangal assembly constituency, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said, voters of Hangal backed Congress in the by-elections out of sympathy as it was a sinking boat in the state.

Speaking to media persons, here on Wednesday, he said that just one defeat in the by-polls can't be considered as anti-incumbency against the Bommai-led government in the state. BJP has emerged victorious in 25 by-polls out of 28.

He admitted that BJP should not have lost the Hangal seat as it is in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district. But BJP won the Sindhagi seat by a margin of 31,185 votes. Congress leader Siddaramaiah himself was defeated in Mysuru, home district, during 2018 assembly polls, he taunted.

Referring to groups in the Congress party, he suggested Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar focus on resolving internal issues that are affecting their party first before commenting on BJP.

