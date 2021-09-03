Voting begins for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls

Voting begins for Kalaburagi City Corporation polls

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 03 2021, 09:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 09:48 ist
Of the total 533 polling booths, 50 have been identified as hyper-sensitive. Credit: Special arrangement

Voting for elections in 55 wards of the Kalaburagi City Corporation began on a slow note from 7 am on Friday. 

Candidates have arranged for conveyance for voters in their wards. 

Of the total 533 polling booths, 50 have been identified as hyper-sensitive and 150 as sensitive and security has been provided accordingly. 

A total of 2,700 staff have been deployed to poll duty and 1,118 police personnel have been deployed for security.

Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Elections

