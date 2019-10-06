VTU adopts VPN system for question paper delivery

Following the recent incidents of question paper leak, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi, has taken stringent measures in question paper delivery system by establishing Virtual Private Network (VPN) between university and afiiated colleges.

The affiliated engineering colleges have been asked to submit a report on the infrastructure available for this purpose. The system will come into force from the upcoming semester examinations.

As per the circular issued by the university, colleges should have computers with i5 Processor with 4GB memory which should not be used for any other purpose.

“Colleges must install CCTV surveillance system (IP-based) and the footage should be viewable through internet.” said a senior official of the university.

Along with this colleges have been asked to place smart phone with working SIM (internet data enabled) near the computer with Sophos mobile App Authenticator installed (support for app will be given by VTU) and it must not have any other user installed Apps.