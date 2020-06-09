Wadiyar to launch crushing of sugarcane in PSSK

Former minister and chairman of MRN Group Murugesh Nirani said that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, would launch the crushing of sugarcane in Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK) in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district.

After greeting Wadiyar at Mysuru Palace here on Tuesday, he said, “As Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last ruler of erstwhile Mysuru state, opened the factory, his descendant has been urged to grace the second innings of the sugar factory.”

It has to be noted that MRN Group has taken PSSK on lease for 40 years, for Rs 405 crore. Nirani said, “The factory has been taken over in the interest of farmers and employees of PSSK. It stopped crushing sugarcane since several years, due to various reasons. Several attempts to revive it failed. This is the second attempt to run the factory by private participation.”

“New jobs will also be created as the factory would be run in a professional way. The factory will be reopened in two months. The factory will be expanded and upgraded in phases. Besides manufacturing sugar, the establishment will concentrate on byproducts like ethanol, which can be used as an alternative to petrol; power generation; production of carbon di-oxide (CO2); and compressed natural gas (CNG),” he said.

Earlier, ethanol could be produced only from molasses. Now, following change in government policies, ethanol can be produced from other sugarcane products. During the launch of crushing of sugarcane, those who have contributed to the establishment and development of PSSK will be feted, he said.