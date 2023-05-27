Water contamination: PDO suspended in K'taka

Panchayat development officer Renuka has been suspended in connection with death of a boy after drinking contaminated water at Rekhalamaradi village of Devadurg taluk. Out of 30 villagers admitted to Arakera community health centre after drinking the water, 15 have recovered and discharged from the centre.

A team of health officials, including ASHA workers, are camping the village to supervise the health condition of the people. There are 58 households in the village. The villagers had complained of vomiting and diarrhea after consuming the water from a unclean water tank on Thursday.