Water from KRS to canals from July 28

Ranjith K V, DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Jul 18 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 22:06 ist
MLA G T Devegowda, Ministers Narayana Gowda and S T Somashekar during Cauvery River Water Management Board meeting at KRS in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Saturday. DH PHOTO

Members of the Cauvery River Water Management Board decided to release water into canals from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini dams from July 28.

The members of the board decided to release water, in a meeting attended by Mandya District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda and Mysuru District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar at KRS on Saturday.

Somashekar clarified that the water will be released from both the dams from July 28. The government has stored sufficient seeds and fertilisers for the farmers and they will be supplied soon.

He said, “Water from Harangi dam would also be let into canals from July 28 itself or soon after that date.”

He said that the pending salary to watermen will be released soon.

The officials are directed to take measures to provide PF and ESI to eligible employees.

