Water tank built 7 years ago in Mangaluru stands unused to this day

A water tank constructed seven years ago to supply water to the residents of Alpe Chinganigudde in Panja Gram Panchayat has not received a drop of water so far.

The water tank was constructed under the Zilla Panchayat grants seven years ago. Apart from the water tank, a purification tank too was also constructed.

Every year during peak summer, when all water sources dry up, the water tank also remains empty without a drop of water. Under the ZP grants, two water tanks were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

A water storage tank with a purification tank was constructed at an elevated area. After the construction of the tank, a jack well was built at Pulikukku in order to draw water from the Kumaradhara river. Pipelines were also laid from Pulikukku to Chinganigudde to fill up the tank with water.

Even after installing a pump to lift water, the water never reached the tank. Now, water is supplied to a tank near the college, informs resident Jinnappa Gowda Alpe. “The project is an example of government funds going waste. Weeds have grown around the unutilised tank. A cow which had wandered close to the tank had fallen into a pit and died,” he said.

“There are allegations that water cannot reach the tank as it is located on an elevated area. When the action plan was being prepared, how did officials fail to check the pros and cons of the project?” he sought to know.

The issue of water tank without water is being widely discussed on social media. “We want the water tank to be of some use,” villagers add.

The officials should immediately initiate measures to supply water and ensure that the tank is of come benefit to the villagers.

Officials clarified that the pipelines were damaged after the road work was taken up. Though a proposal seeking funds for carrying out repair works were submitted, funds had not been released so far.