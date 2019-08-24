'We know how to ignite fire like Hanuman did in Lanka'

B L Santhosh, BJP national general secretary (organisation), on Saturday stirred controversy by saying that the Hindu activists were not averse to setting afire those who hurt Hindu sentiments, as Lord Hanuman did in Sri Lanka.

Addressing a gathering at Moka village on the outskirts of Ballari, the BJP leader said, "A section of society is out to provoke Hindu sentiments by indulging in or supporting cow slaughter and forced conversions. We know the ways to deal with such people. We can ignite the fire as Hanuman did in Lanka, if they do not mend their ways."

A strong votary of constructing Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Santhosh said, "We have given clinching evidence on Ram Janmabhoomi to the court. The truth will prevail. We should take the pledge to build the temple at Ayodhya."