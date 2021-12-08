'We need to follow Ambedkar in letter and spirit'

'We need to follow Ambedkar in letter and spirit'

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya opined that the development of Backward Classes is crucial for the growth of the country

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 02:53 ist
Govardhan Wankhede, former professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Dean, School of Education, inaugurates Dr B R Ambedkar's 65th Mahaparinirvana Day at Mangalagangothri, Mangalore University. Credit: DH Photo

Higher education is key for the progress of Dalits, women, OBCs. Dr Ambedkar stressed on this and started educational institutions to achieve this, said Prof Govardhan Wankhede, former professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai and Dean of School of Education.

Speaking during Dr B R Ambedkar’s 65th Mahaparinirvana Day celebrations organised by the Centre for Dr B R Ambedkar Studies at Mangalore University, he opined that the bureaucracy has failed to effectively implement timely, the reservation policy in India. Caste system is responsible for poverty and economic inequality in the country.

“Those benefited from the affirmative policies must follow Ambedkar’s principles in letter and spirit,” he said. He expressed concern about the privatisation of education.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya opined that the development of Backward Classes is crucial for the growth of the country.

“Ambedkar is globally relevant as his philosophy spoke about humanity. We should study him more to understand him from the academic perspective,” he added. MU Registrar Dr Kishor Kumar C K and others were present.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tata Institute of Social Sciences
India News
Karnataka
B R Ambedkar
Mangalore University

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

 