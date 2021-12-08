'We need to follow Ambedkar in letter and spirit'

Higher education is key for the progress of Dalits, women, OBCs. Dr Ambedkar stressed on this and started educational institutions to achieve this, said Prof Govardhan Wankhede, former professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai and Dean of School of Education.

Speaking during Dr B R Ambedkar’s 65th Mahaparinirvana Day celebrations organised by the Centre for Dr B R Ambedkar Studies at Mangalore University, he opined that the bureaucracy has failed to effectively implement timely, the reservation policy in India. Caste system is responsible for poverty and economic inequality in the country.

“Those benefited from the affirmative policies must follow Ambedkar’s principles in letter and spirit,” he said. He expressed concern about the privatisation of education.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya opined that the development of Backward Classes is crucial for the growth of the country.

“Ambedkar is globally relevant as his philosophy spoke about humanity. We should study him more to understand him from the academic perspective,” he added. MU Registrar Dr Kishor Kumar C K and others were present.

Check out the latest videos from DH: