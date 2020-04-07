Weatherman predicts heavy rain for two days

Weatherman predicts heavy rain for two days

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 21:18 ist
Representative image

Parts of Mysuru city and district, Chamarajanagar and Hassan received a good spell of rain on Monday night, bringing down mercury levels.

Heavy rains lashed T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district and Kothegala gram panchayat limits received 7 cm rainfall. Karya village in Nanjangud taluk received 5 cm rains.

Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district received good rain on Tuesday evening.

The Agriculture Research Station at Naganahalli near here, has predicted rains accompanied by thunderstorms on April 7 and 8.

The research centre recorded 12 mm rain on Sunday night and 22.5 mm on Monday midnight. The rains would help the farmers to begin agricultural activities, the scientists said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
rain
Mysuru
Karnataka
Hassan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 