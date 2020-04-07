Weatherman predicts heavy rain for two days

Parts of Mysuru city and district, Chamarajanagar and Hassan received a good spell of rain on Monday night, bringing down mercury levels.

Heavy rains lashed T Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district and Kothegala gram panchayat limits received 7 cm rainfall. Karya village in Nanjangud taluk received 5 cm rains.

Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district received good rain on Tuesday evening.

The Agriculture Research Station at Naganahalli near here, has predicted rains accompanied by thunderstorms on April 7 and 8.

The research centre recorded 12 mm rain on Sunday night and 22.5 mm on Monday midnight. The rains would help the farmers to begin agricultural activities, the scientists said.