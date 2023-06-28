Weavers intensify protests, vow not to pay power bills

Weavers intensify protests, decide not to pay power bills

Traders and commercial establishments downed their shutters and joined the protest against the state government.

DHNS, Belagavi/Rabakavi-Banahatti,
  • Jun 28 2023, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 03:56 ist
Traders down shutters in view of the bandh called by weavers and other organisations in protest against power tariff hike, in Banahatti, Bagalkot district, on Wednesday. Credit: Special Arrangement

The members of the Uttara Karnataka Vruthipara Nekara Horata Samiti, Belagavi, have resolved not to pay electricity bills until the hike in tariffs and minimum charges are withdrawn by the government.

In a meeting held here late on Tuesday evening, the weavers unanimously decided not to pay the bills until the government fulfills their demands.

They decided to take a delegation to District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Women & Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and all the MLAs from the district to pursue their demands.

It was also decided that a delegation led by seers would meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the legislative session in Bengaluru and request him to address the problems of weavers and withdraw the electricity tariff hike.

Weavers from Belagavi, Ramdurg, Sureban, Manihal, Bailhongal, Hattargi, Yamakanamaradi, Kittur, Vakkund, Deshnur, Sulebhavi, Marihal and other villages were present.

Banahatti bandh

Meanwhile, the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the weavers and various organisations, condemning the power tariff hike, at the handloom and powerloom hub of Rabakavi-Banahatti in Bagalkot district received a good response on Wednesday.

Traders and commercial establishments downed their shutters and joined the protest against the state government. Hundreds of weavers took out a protest march and blocked Jamakhandi-Kudachi state highway. The agitators said that they would not pay power bills.

Ahead of the elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised power up to 20 HP for free. "But the Congress government has meted out injustice to weavers by increasing the 1 HP tariff by Rs 140. Siddaramaiah should keep his words. If the government fails to withdraw the hike, weavers will stop paying bills," Shivaling Tiraki, state president of Weavers Seva Sangh, warned.

 

 

