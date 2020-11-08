Wedding reception of a couple sets an example

While the society has been witnessing lavish expenditures at wedding ceremonies, a simple programme organised by agriculturist Gautham from Kiraganduru and writer Sumana from Arkalgud, has set a novel example.

The couple signed the declaration for the donation of their bodies after death, and also distributed saplings to the guests.

‘Parinaya’, a collection of poems by the bride Sumana, was also released during the programme, held at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana in Somwarpet on Sunday.

The guests were told about the importance of body donation and eye donation.

Gautham and Sumana said blood donation, eye donation and body donation are the best forms of donation in the world.

“We can be of use to others when we die, by donating our eyes and body, instead of burning or burying them. With this intention, we have signed the declarations of eye and body donation,” they said.

Kickboxing champion Girish inaugurated the programme.

Entrepreneur Harapalli Ravindra, Bharat Scouts and Guides Hassan district joint secretary Kanchanamala, Kannada Sahitya Parishat Somwarpet taluk president H J Javara, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) anatomy department head Dr Vishal Kumar and ophthalmology department assistant professor Dr Kiran Bhat were present.