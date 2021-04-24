Weekend curfew: Mysuru comes to a standstill

Weekend curfew: Mysuru comes to a standstill

The city police are on patrol and have also blocked ways with barricades at vantage points

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, Mysuru,
  • Apr 24 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 12:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

The city came to a standstill on Saturday after the enforcement of weekend curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The city witnessed a total lockdown after 10 am. People were allowed to procure essential items till 10 am. The shops, market and other essential shops closed after 10 am.

However, a few essential services' vehicles were seen moving on the streets.

In order to ensure effective implementation of the weekend curfew, the city police are on patrol and have also blocked ways with barricades at vantage points.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
curfew
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

The Super League is gone. What now?

The Super League is gone. What now?

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

 