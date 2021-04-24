Weekend curfew: Mysuru comes to a standstill

The city came to a standstill on Saturday after the enforcement of weekend curfew to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The city witnessed a total lockdown after 10 am. People were allowed to procure essential items till 10 am. The shops, market and other essential shops closed after 10 am.
However, a few essential services' vehicles were seen moving on the streets.
In order to ensure effective implementation of the weekend curfew, the city police are on patrol and have also blocked ways with barricades at vantage points.
