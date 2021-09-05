West Bengal police arrest youth from Kadaba

The West Bengal police arrested a youth from Kadaba on the charges of misuse of the Facebook account of a young woman.

The arrested is Sanjay Krishna, a resident of Balleri in Noojibalthila of Kadaba.

The young woman from West Bengal, who was studying in a college in Bengaluru, had filed a complaint with the West Bengal police. Following the complaint, the West Bengal police with the help of Kadaba police arrested Sanjay Krishna.

The arrested was produced before a court in Puttur. The court has remanded him in police custody for investigation. The police have taken the arrested to West Bengal.