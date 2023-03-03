Who is Madal Virupakshappa, the Karnataka BJP MLA whose son was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe?

With Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa resigning as chairperson of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) following his son's arrest in a bribery case, the ruling BJP government in Karnataka faces a challenging task of defending itself against mounting allegations of corruption. The party was already on the defensive over the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegation that Congress has made into its war cry ahead of the Assembly election.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar targetted the BJP government over the incident saying that this incident was a proof that the current BJP government is 40 per cent commission government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, promised an impartial probe into the matter and said those who have committed any wrongdoing must be punished. "This is the stand of the government".

He pointed out the incumbent government re-established the Lokayukta to check corruption. "In the absence of the anti-corruption institution so many incidents had taken place during the Congress regime and were also hushed up", the Chief Minister said. "Congress ministers and MLAs had 59 charges (against them) but it was hushed up as there was (only) ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau). Once that is enquired by the Lokayukta, truth will come out," he said.

While tendering his resignation, Channagiri MLA claimed there was a "conspiracy" against him and his family.

Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in BWSSB, was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father over a government contract.

Virupakshappa, a two-time MLA, started his political with the Congress. He had embraced the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in 2004. But he emerged victorious for the first time in 2008. Later, he joined Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP), a party floated by B S Yediyurappa. He failed to secure a seat in the Assembly polls 2014.

Later, he rejoined the BJP with Yediyurappa and won the Channagiri seat in 2018 on a ticket by the saffron party.

Virupakshappa has three sons Madal Mallikarjun, Prashanth Madal and Raju Madal. His spouse's name is Leelavathi.

Following heart-related disorders, he had decided to field his son Madal Mallikarjun from the constituency as a BJP nominee in the forthcoming Assembly polls. Mallikarjun is also a member of the Davangere University Syndicate. He has addressed public grievances in the constituency on behalf of his father and has identified himself as the successor of his father.