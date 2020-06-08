Wholesale vendors to shift back to Mangaluru Central Market

Wholesale vendors, who were shifted to APMC yard in Baikampady from Central Market in Mangaluru following the directions of the Mangaluru City Corporation two-and-a-half months ago, have decided to carry out business in Central Market in Mangaluru from Tuesday (June 9).

To maintain social distance in the backdrop of the spread of COVID-19, the wholesalers from Central Market were shifted to APMC yard on April 8. Now, the lockdown has been completed.

“We are ready to carry out the business in the Central Market. The district administration and MCC should give us an opportunity to carry out business. Police security should also be provided,” said Central Market Merchants Association President M Mustafa Kunhi to media persons.

Stating that Central Market had 151 wholesalers and 337 retail vendors, Mustafa said wholesalers had shifted to APMC yard on April 8. Retailers could not carry out business owing to the lockdown. “Initially we will commence our business from Central Market. Later, we will urge the MCC to allow retailers to carry out the business.”

He said the wholesalers are carrying out business on the outer side of the market and there will be no problem in maintaining social distancing.

The merchants, however, are in distress. “We were not carrying out business illegally in Central Market. We all had a license from the MCC and were paying the rent as well. As many as 103 retailers were carrying out business in stalls and 234 retailers carried out business inside the yard of Central Market,” he explained.

Association legal advisor Manmohan Jois said, “The High Court has issued a stay order for shifting of traders and demolition of the Central Market old building. Central Market is a sub yard of the APMC. Hence, the MCC does not have any power in it. The MCC should take prior permission from the state government to take up activities.”