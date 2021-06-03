Widespread rain in north Karnataka, old Mysuru region

Many parts of north Karnataka and old Mysuru districts experienced heavy showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on Thursday evening.

The showers brought a much-needed relief from scorching heat in most districts. Simmering heat in the morning gave way to rain in the evening.

Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities, parts of Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts received moderate to heavy rain.

Bagalkot town plunged into darkness in the evening following thundershowers, coupled with strong winds.

Vijayanagara and Ballari districts have been experiencing showers since Wednesday night. The incessant showers have left paddy and sugarcane fields inundated in the twin districts. Acres of ready-to-harvest paddy have been damaged in the rain in Hagaribommanahalli taluk.

A spell of sharp showers left many parts of Davangere city flooded. Commuters had a tough time negotiating the water-logged roads in the city. Thundershowers have left most of the check-dams and ponds in the district full to the brim.

Old Mysuru districts and Kodagu also witnessed heavy showers in the evening. Black gram, green gram and cow peas spread on roads for drying were damaged in the rain in Chamarajanagar district. Farmers had a torrid time in salvaging the wet grains and pulses.