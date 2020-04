A lone wild elephant is camping on the seventh curve of Charmadi Ghat road.

On Tuesday night, the elephant had reached the eighth curve of the Ghat road and had uprooted a ‘Baine’ tree beside the road when an ambulance, driven by Mohammed Arif, was on its way to Kottigehara from Mangaluru.

The forest officials from Belthangady had visited the spot on Wednesday and tried to chase away the elephant by bursting crackers, but to no avail.