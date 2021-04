A wild elephant was spotted on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway at Kempuhole Reserve Forest at Shiradi Ghat in the taluk on Saturday.

However, the animal did not harm or damage any property. The wild elephant has been frequently spotted on the highway since last three months in search of food.

Read | Farmer dead in wild elephant attack in Sakleshpur

A few passengers captured the movement of the animal passing through the road, on their mobile phones.