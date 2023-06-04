Wild jumbo chases safari vehicle in Karnataka, video goes viral

Wild jumbo chases safari vehicle in K'taka, video viral

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jun 04 2023, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 01:37 ist
A video grab of an elephant chasing the safari vehicle, in which writer K S Bhagawan and others were present, during the wildlife safari at K Gudi range, BRT Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajanagar district. Credit: Special Arrangement

A video clip of a wild elephant chasing a safari vehicle at K Gudi range, Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, has gone viral on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred four days ago.

Eight people, including writer K S Bhagawan, had gone on a safari, when a herd of elephants, including a calf, was found on the safari route.

Also Read | Rogue tusker 'Arikomban' chased from inhabited area in Kerala

Seeing the safari vehicle, a female elephant charged towards it. But the alert driver immediately drove the vehicle in the reverse direction, averting a mishap. The elephant, which chased the vehicle for a distance, gave up later.

Venkataramanaswamy of Chamarajanagar, who had accompanied Bhagawan on the safari, said there were seven elephants in the herd. One jumbo suddenly moved towards the vehicle. The driver's presence of mind averted a tragedy, he added.

