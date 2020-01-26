Wild jumbos enter coffee plantation, creates panic

Labourers busy picking coffee beans, ran helter-skelter out of fear, when a herd of wild jumbos suddenly entered the plantation, at Sidgalale village, near Belagodu, on Sunday afternoon.

The workers were busy picking coffee beans at the plantation belonging to Tyagaraj, when the wild jumbos entered the farms from Arehalli Mohalla and Lakkunda side. As soon as the workers saw the elephants, they ran out of fear and also informed other workers at nearby plantations about the stray jumbos, over phone. All stopped working and ran out of their farms, preventing any human-animal conflict.



The jumbos feasted and destroyed coffee, arecanut and banana crops. The forest department has been informed.