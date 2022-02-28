Wildfire destroys 4 acres of forest in Mandya

Wildfire destroys 4 acres of forest in Mandya

With summer season commencing, there are possibilities of the miscreants setting fire to the forest

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Halagur,
  • Feb 28 2022, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 18:10 ist
Fire and Emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading. Credit: Special Arrangement

More than four acres of forest was destroyed in a wildfire near Marijogidoddi village near Halagur, in Mandya district on Sunday night.

Around 510 acres on survey number 110, coming under Marijogidoddi limits near Ganalu has been announced as a reserve forest. The spreading fire was seen from the surrounding villages as it destroyed several plants and trees.

Fire and Emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading.

With summer season commencing, there are possibilities of the miscreants setting fire to the forest.

The locals stressed that the Forest Department personnel should intensify patrolling.

While Range Forest Officer Asif Ahmed confirmed that the damage has been minimal, since there was no thick vegetation in the region.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mandya
Forest
Wildfire

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault

In Pics | Ukraine fights back against Russian assault

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

DH Radio | Poll Whistle: Dynamics of Manipur elections

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

Sonic's breakout leaves Sega hoping for more

 