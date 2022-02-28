Wildfire destroys 4 acres of forest in Mandya

More than four acres of forest was destroyed in a wildfire near Marijogidoddi village near Halagur, in Mandya district on Sunday night.

Around 510 acres on survey number 110, coming under Marijogidoddi limits near Ganalu has been announced as a reserve forest. The spreading fire was seen from the surrounding villages as it destroyed several plants and trees.

Fire and Emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and prevented the fire from spreading.

With summer season commencing, there are possibilities of the miscreants setting fire to the forest.

The locals stressed that the Forest Department personnel should intensify patrolling.

While Range Forest Officer Asif Ahmed confirmed that the damage has been minimal, since there was no thick vegetation in the region.

