Will accept whatever action law will take: Telkur

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur said that he had lodged a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police station seeking action against a woman who has continuously been blackmailing him and he would accept whatever action the law will take.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he stated that he has the highest respect for law as well as media and believed that the law will always take the right action. Such allegations are common as he is in public life. He will never be afraid of it. Either the party workers or the voters of his constituency need not be scared. "I have not done anything which will embarrass the party, the government or the party workers", the MLA told.

On whether the woman who hurled allegations against him is known to him, he said let media conduct a probe as to what is true, they should get more information from the police. Everything has been written in the complaint and he is not ready to name anybody, Telkur stated.

"Political pressure will not be exerted on the police over this issue. The police are independent to probe impartially and he is ready to face the prolonged investigation into it also. As the BJP has given him a big responsibility. he will engage in organising the party and the works of the people of his constituency and will not speak more on the issue", the MLA added.

