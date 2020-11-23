Will be JD(S) MLA until term ends, says G T Devegowda

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda, who has maintained a distance from JD(S) party activities, said that he will be in the party until his term as MLA ends.

The MLA was speaking to reporters, during the foundation laying ceremony for various development works at Udbur in Mysuru taluk, on Monday. Devegowda said, “I will be JD(S) MLA until the term comes to an end. I will decide my next move only after discussing with my supporters.”

Devegowda, who defeated former chief minister Siddaramaiah with a huge margin of 35,000 votes in 2018 Assembly election, has maintained a distance from JD(S) and its leaders since JD(S)-Congress formed the government in 2018. His relationship with party leaders soured after he was not allocated a preferred portfolio in chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s Cabinet.

Devegowdda said, “There is no question of quitting the JD(S). I will be JD(S) MLA. I will see the situation during the next Assembly election and take a proper decision. No decision will be taken without consulting the people of Chamundeshwari segment.”

Devegowda opined, Gram Pamchayat elections should not be held on the basis of political parties. “The BJP leaders claim that they will do politics from the GP level to Parliament level. The Congress leaders claim that they will win polls. But, I ask the voters to choose the person, who will serve them. A person, who responds to the villagers, ensures pension, maintains cleanliness and works promptly, should be elected,” he said.

“The political parties must allow the people to elect their representatives. They must not interfere in these elections,” he said.