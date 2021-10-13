Will begin process to allot sites in Konaje next month, says Mangaluru urban body chief

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) President Ravishankar Mijar said that the process for the allotment of sites in the residential layout in Konaje is likely to commence next month.

The MUDA has developed 125 sites at Konaje. Though the land was purchased a few years ago, a terrain issue delayed the project completion. The sites have been developed on an area of 13 acres, Konaje told mediapersons.

Another layout will be developed on 17 acres of land at Kunjathbail, with as many as 145 plots. The work on levelling the land will commence in one month.

The MUDA’s third project of developing layouts will be taken up at Chelyaru. The technical sanction has been received from the government. A detailed project report for the development of a layout on 45.85 acres of land at Chelyaru has been submitted. In the first phase, MUDA will take up the work on sites on 48 acres of land. About 700 plots will be developed, he explained.

Urwa Market

To a query on Urwa Market, the multi-storeyed market-cum-commercial complex which is yet to be occupied, the MUDA President said that the commercial floor has been given out on rent.

About eight clients have entered an agreement to use the space, he said. For the market area, however, the Mangaluru City Corporation has asked MUDA to make few changes before handing over the stalls.

“The MUDA has already invested around Rs 13.5 crore. Now, it is difficult to invest for further development. We need at least Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to make changes in the market area. Once the MUDA starts getting rent from commercial complex, the money can be used for developing the market area,” he said.

The then Urban Development Minister U T Khader had inaugurated the complex in January 2019. The foundation stone for the building was laid in 2016. The building has a built-up area of 84,891 45 sq ft. The six-storeyed building has provision for around 122 stalls. There is a parking area in the basement and lower ground floor of the market.

