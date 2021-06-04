Will bestow Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award soon: Minister

District In-charge minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that 12 dignitaries will be presented Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award once the state-wide Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

Somashekar, who paid floral tributes to the statue of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on his 137th birth anniversary, said, “A committee, headed by then Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar was formed last year. But, it was not possible to felicitate the dignitaries due to Covid-19. All the dignitaries will be honoured with the award in the days to come.”

Mysuru and Bengaluru witnessed development during his period. Nalvadi developed roads, choultries, free hospitals, parks, buildings, educational institutions, hostels among the others. He eradicated Devadasi system and other social evils in the society by introducing stringent laws.

MLAs G T Devegowda, S A Ramadass, Tanveer Sait, B Harshavardhan, L Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev and others were present.