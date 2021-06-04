Will bestow Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award soon: Minister

District In-charge minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that 12 dignitaries will be presented Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award once the state-wide Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.
Somashekar, who paid floral tributes to the statue of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on his 137th birth anniversary, said, “A committee, headed by then Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar was formed last year. But, it was not possible to felicitate the dignitaries due to Covid-19. All the dignitaries will be honoured with the award in the days to come.”
Mysuru and Bengaluru witnessed development during his period. Nalvadi developed roads, choultries, free hospitals, parks, buildings, educational institutions, hostels among the others. He eradicated Devadasi system and other social evils in the society by introducing stringent laws.
MLAs G T Devegowda, S A Ramadass, Tanveer Sait, B Harshavardhan, L Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MUDA Chairman H V Rajeev and others were present.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’