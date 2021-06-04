Will bestow Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award soon: Somashekar

Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that 12 dignitaries will be given the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award once the state-wide Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.
Somashekar, who paid floral tribute to the statue of Nalwadi Wadiyar on his birth anniversary, said last year, a committee headed by then Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar was formed but it was not possible to honour the dignitaries due to Covid-19. All the dignitaries will be honoured with the award in the days to come, he said.
