'Will bestow Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award soon'

Will bestow Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award soon: Somashekar

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 04 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 15:58 ist
Mysuru district-in-charge S T Somashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

Mysuru district in-charge minister S T Somashekar on Friday said that 12 dignitaries will be given the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award once the state-wide Covid-19 lockdown is lifted.

Somashekar, who paid floral tribute to the statue of Nalwadi Wadiyar on his birth anniversary, said last year, a committee headed by then Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar was formed but it was not possible to honour the dignitaries due to Covid-19. All the dignitaries will be honoured with the award in the days to come, he said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru
S T Somashekar
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 