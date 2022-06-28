Will ensure CNG price is reduced: Dakshina Kannada DC

Dakshina Kannada (DK) Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said the district administration and the office of DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel will write to the officials concerned to reduce the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in DK district.

The DC discussed the price of CNG in the district and said the revision of CNG price comes under the jurisdiction of the corporate office of GAIL India Limited.

He was responding to DK Zilla CNG Balekadarara Sangha which urged the district administration to reduce the price of CNG.

CNG users said that the CNG prices were very high (Rs 80 per kg) in the district.

"We will write to them seeking a revision of price," the DC said.

A meeting of representatives from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BP) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will be convened by DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to discuss the infrastructure in CNG stations in the district.

In the wake of an increase in the number of CNG vehicles including auto rickshaws, cars and trucks, filling stations should open outlets between 6 am and 10 pm.

Officials from GAIL India said they were planning to open 100 CNG stations in the district within two years. Presently there are 10 stations.

GAIL India General Manager U C Singh, DGM P G Joy, RTO R M Varnekar, Joint Director of the industries department Gokuldas Nayak and CNG Users Association Founder President Haikadi Srinath Rao were also present at the event.