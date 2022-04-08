Kannada writer Kum Veerabhadrappa receives death threat

Will kill you, 61 intellectuals, letter to Kum Veerabhadrappa states

A two-page anonymous letter was delivered at the writer’s Kottur residence on April 6

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete,
  • Apr 08 2022, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 02:38 ist

The Kottur police in the district have decided to provide security to Kannada writer Kum Veerabhadrappa after he received a letter threatening to kill him.

“I have been receiving threatening calls. A letter has been written to threaten me. I considered it seriously and decided to lodge a complaint with the SP. The Kottur police assured me to provide security,” he told DH.

A two-page anonymous letter delivered at the writer’s Kottur residence on April 6 states that Kum Veerabhadrappa, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and 61 intellectuals spoke in favour of hijab and Muslims, besides writing a letter to the government against Bhagavad Gita.

They indulged in anti-national activities and their destruction was imminent. Their demise was nearer. They should prepare for their funeral as death might strike them in any form, it added.

The letter, mentioning ‘Sahishnu Hindu’, has been posted from Bhadravathi. 

Karnataka News
Death threat
India News

