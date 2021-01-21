Will make Congress cadre-based party: Dhruvanarayan

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) newly-appointed working president R Dhruvanarayan on Thursday said he will work to make the party cadre based.

Dhruvanarayan said, “The party is considered as leader based, but we will make the Congress a cadre based party. The youths will be given importance and the party will identify the people, who worked for the party.” He expressed hopes on the party coming to power in the next Assembly election.

Dhruvanarayan slammed BJP and said that the party is suffering from internal differences. No leaders are bothered about the development of the state and the nation.