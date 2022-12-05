Will not allow Maharashtra ministers, MPs to visit Belagavi: DC

The Belagavi district administration has stated that they would not allow Maharashtra ministers and MPs to enter Karnataka's borders as their visit "poses a threat to law and order" in the area. All measures will be taken to send them back and prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC too would be clamped in the district, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said.

Patil told reporters on Monday that "we have asked Maharashtra ministers not to visit the district as the situation here isn’t good. The State Chief Secretary too has written an urgent message to his Maharashtra counterpart asking ministers and MPs to refrain from visiting Belagavi."

Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technological Education Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Chairman of Maharashtra High Power Committee for Karnataka-Maharashtra Boundary Dispute and MP Dhairyasheel Mane are scheduled to meet leaders and workers of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and visit other places on December 6. Both the ministers were nodal ministers of Maharashtra for the boundary dispute, while Mane was recently appointed as the High Power committee chairman. "We had earlier received tour programmes of both the ministers and MP," he said.

Police have expressed fear that the visit of ministers and MPs from Maharashtra will pose a threat to the law and order situation in the district. "We shall take measures to prevent their entry by clamping prohibitory orders. Police were manning all roads to ensure that they do not sneak inside," the DC said.

"We hope that Maharashtra ministers will withdraw their decision of visiting Belagavi and we expect communication in this regard by evening," Patil added.