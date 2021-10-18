Will not respond to ‘liar’ Kumaraswamy, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah said that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has always been doing hit-and-run politics and there is no need to give unnecessary importance to him.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah termed Kumaraswamy as a liar. The JD(S) leader on Saturday had accused Siddaramaiah of being a ‘terminator’ of Muslim leaders in Congress. Responding to the charges Siddaramaiah said Congress leaders need not go around stating that we stand with minorities and Muslims.

“We don’t need a certificate from anyone to prove our secular credentials. I don’t even have to answer Kumaraswamy, our Muslim leaders will respond to him,” he said.

Replying to a query on the absence of MLC C M Ibrahim, who is also sulking against Siddaramaiah had charged that Muslims are being used for political gains by the party and Tipu Jayanthi was part of appeasement politics, during the bypoll campaigning, Siddaramaiah said no one has stopped Ibrahim from the campaign for the party. “This is a party work, not any individual leader’s family work. He may campaign for the candidates in coming days,” he said.

Happy with State politics

The former chief minister also reiterated that none from the All India Congress Committee had offered him any position at the national level and he was happy with State politics. “I am already 74. I have another five years of political life left and I wish to serve the State in those days,” he said and added that Rahul Gandhi should take over as AICC president.

