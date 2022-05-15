Will reclaim all temples occupied by other faiths: KSE

Former minister K S Eshwarappa has hoped that the temples occupied by other faiths will be reclaimed lawfully in the coming days.
“Mughals destroyed 36,000 temples in the country. We will reconstruct all these temples without giving room for any conflict,” Eshwarappa said.
He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.
He said that an Anjaneya temple existed in place of a mosque in Srirangapatna. “Muslims themselves are saying that they shifted the temple while constructing the mosque,” he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'
Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title
PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph
Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store
84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid
Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration