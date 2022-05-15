Will reclaim all temples occupied by other faiths: KSE

Will reclaim all temples occupied by other faiths: KSE

He said that an Anjaneya temple existed in place of a mosque in Srirangapatna

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 15 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 02:56 ist

Former minister K S Eshwarappa has hoped that the temples occupied by other faiths will be reclaimed lawfully in the coming days.

“Mughals destroyed 36,000 temples in the country. We will reconstruct all these temples without giving room for any conflict,” Eshwarappa said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said that an Anjaneya temple existed in place of a mosque in Srirangapatna. “Muslims themselves are saying that they shifted the temple while constructing the mosque,” he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K S Eshwarappa
Karnataka News
Temples
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title

Swiatek wins Italian Open to claim a 5th straight title

PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph

PM Modi, Bindra hail India's maiden Thomas Cup triumph

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid

84% employees feel office culture improved since Covid

Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration

Salim, Humayun, Lester to help study flamingo migration

 