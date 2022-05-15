Will reclaim all temples occupied by other faiths: KSE

Former minister K S Eshwarappa has hoped that the temples occupied by other faiths will be reclaimed lawfully in the coming days.

“Mughals destroyed 36,000 temples in the country. We will reconstruct all these temples without giving room for any conflict,” Eshwarappa said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said that an Anjaneya temple existed in place of a mosque in Srirangapatna. “Muslims themselves are saying that they shifted the temple while constructing the mosque,” he added.