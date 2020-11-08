Will rejuvenate Kithiganahalli lake in 1 year, Karnataka govt tells NGT

The Karnataka government has informed the National Green Tribunal that it will complete the rejuvenation and beautification of Kithiganahalli lake in the Bommasandra Municipal Council limits of Anekal in 12 months.

The state government has submitted a timeline for cleaning the lake to the tribunal. As per the timeline, it will clear the garbage dump in the lake bed over the next three months, undertake purification of the lake water in seven months and complete the rejuvenation and beautification in 12 months, which includes preventing entry of industrial waste to the water body.

The NGT principal bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the government to submit a report on the status of works by March 31, 2021, and posted the matter for hearing on April 29, 2021.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by Sanjay Rao and others, seeking action against pollution in the Kithiganahalli lake due to dumping of garbage and discharging of industrial waste.

Earlier, the NGT had imposed an interim penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the state government and Rs 5 lakh on Bommasandra Municipal Council over pollution in the lake and for failure in the discharge of duties, i.e., preventing entry of pollutants into water bodies.