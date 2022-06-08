Will take mixer again to Mescom office if no solution for power crisis: Hanumantappa

MP Hanumantappa, (45) resident of Mallapura village in Bhadravathi taluk, who was in the news for discovering a solution to power cut by taking his mixer grinder to the nearby Mescom office in the village to grind various spices required to prepare food on a regular basis over the last five months, has stopped visiting the office for the past one week as power supply has been restored. But he told DH that the authorities concerned have not yet installed an electric pole to supply power to his house under the Nirantara Jyothi scheme. But temporary arrangements have been made. So, he would not mind taking a mixer grinder to the electricity transmission centre for domestic works if the issue is not resolved.

Speaking to DH, Hanumantappa, a farm labourer said he is an unmarried man and staying with his brothers, and sisters in the house constructed amidst areca plantations. Some five months ago, they used to get power for some four hours in the evening. The non-availability of power in the morning had caused a serious problem for the family to prepare food. They were forced to use a grinding stone to grind spices for food. "But our family has over eight members and grinding it manually was an uphill task. Despite several appeals, the authorities concerned did not give power connection to the house despite having a meter. So, I took the mixer to the office situated at a distance of 200 metre around 6:30 am and used it to grind spices and returned home after some hours. I was charging my mobile phone with multiple chargers in the office for about two to three hours."

He said the staff in the office had asked him to leave the office before the arrival of the junior engineer. He was not going there every day but once every two or three days. After his noble agitation against irregular power came to the limelight, the officials concerned are supplying power in the morning.

Notice served for eight workers

Commenting on the issue, Mescom officials said the higher officials have served notice to eight contract employees for permitting him to enter the restricted area and use a mixer grinder violating the norms. Besides, his house is not in a residential area and is not entitled to a 24x7 power supply. There are only houses on the plantation. Power is supplied for seven hours in a day only for irrigation purposes. "So, we have written a letter to the government seeking directions on whether a separate electricity line can be laid for farmhouses under the Nirantara Jyothi scheme. Based on the directions, we will take a suit.