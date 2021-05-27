'Willpower and determination keys to defeat Covid-19'

Willpower and determination are weapons to defeat Covid-19, says Vishwa Kumburu, who has recovered from the infection.

"Medicines are more effective if one develops a positive attitude," he points out.

Vishwa, his father, mother and his son tested positive for Covid-19. He immediately visited the designated Covid-19 hospital, consulted the doctor and as per the suggestion, remained under home quarantine. They followed the doctor's instructions. Even though the neighbors abused them, the family did not mind and kept positive thoughts and spoke positively all the time.

He requests people not to demean the Covid-19 positive persons.

"One should instill confidence among the infected. Unfortunately, people who call themselves educated, insult those who have been infected, as if they have committed a sin. One should not hurt the Covid-19 patients. One should remember that anyone can get infected, irrespective of the barriers of caste, creed or status," he explains.

He requested people not to panic. Fight the disease bravely with proper medication, Kumburu added.