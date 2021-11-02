Wish to pursue MBBS at AIIMS, says NEET topper

H K Meghan, who secured fifth rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, said, "My dream of pursuing MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has come true. I had expected to secure within 20th rank. I am happy to get fifth rank."

The NEET results were announced on Monday evening. Meghan has shared fifth rank with 11 other students.

A student of Pramathi Hillview Academy, Meghan had created a record by securing the top rank in five streams of CET - engineering, bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences, agriculture, veterinary sciences and pharmacy.

He is the son of Nrupatunga Kannada PU College Principal Leelavathy and K R Nagar Government PU College Principal Krishnaiah.

"I wanted to pursue medicine at AIIMS when I was in class 8. I worked hard to reach the goal. I secured 715 out of 720, which helped me to achieve my wish. I want to pursue higher education in the field of Oncology and serve the people", Meghan said.

