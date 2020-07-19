With hotels coming forward, Karnataka government hopeful of more CCCs

With officials arranging a tie-up between the hotel owners’ association and hospitals, the government is now confident of expanding the Covid Care Centre (CCC) infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for beds.

Beds at the seven government CCCs are nearly full, with 1,875 of 2,114 beds filling out.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, who heads the team constituted to oversee setting up of CCCs in the city, said the girls' hostel for North-East students at the Bangalore University is getting ready with 510 beds. “It is ready in all respects and is starting to receive patients,” he said.

The number of daily cases shot past the 1,500 mark this week with discharge rates hovering around 500. Kataria said authorities are prepared to meet the growing demand for CCC beds. He met the Bangalore Hotel Owners' Association and Bangalore Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association to arrange a tie-up to create private Covid Care Centres.

“The demand for private CCCs is high among patients who are willing to pay, which will add up to the government-run CCCs,” he said.

Framing guidelines to run private CCCs, the government fixed Rs 8,000 per day for budget hotels and Rs 12,000 per day for five-star hotels.

Kataria said the hotels and hospitals welcomed the government’s decision and sought two days to finish other formalities.

The government now hopes more hotels and hospitals will come forward to set up CCCs.