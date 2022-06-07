With long power cuts at home, Shivamogga man grinds spices at MESCOM office to make a point

In a bizarre happening, a Karnataka man reportedly visits the MESCOM office almost every day with his mixer grinder to grind masala. While the issue of power distribution and load-shedding remains unsolved in many parts of the country, this Karnataka man seems to be proof that modern problems require modern solutions.

Fed up with regular power cuts, M Hanumanthappa has been visiting the nearby MESCOM office daily for over 10 months to grind masala and charge his mobile phones. According to a News18 report, Hanumanthappa, a resident of Mangote village in Shivamogga, had earlier submitted requisitions to MESCOM and all the officials he could reach for proper power supply to be provided to his residence, which is presently limited to only three to four hours a day. No solution has been provided yet.

Hanumanthappa also reportedly quarrelled with a senior MESCOM official over a phone call. The official apparently asked him to visit the MESCOM office to grind his masala. Hanumanthappa decided to take that piece of advice and began to visit the office daily.

Vishwanath, a MESCOM junior engineer, said that the power supply should be restored to Hanumanthappa within a month.

After photos and videos about Hanumanthappa went viral, senior MESCOM officials served notice to 10 junior staff members to allow him to use the government office for his personal needs.

While Hanumanthappa has stopped his visits to the MESCOM office, his electricity issue, for now, remains unresolved.