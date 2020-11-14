With no funds, Santwana Kendras now in distress

The Government has failed to release grant for maintenance of Santwana Kendras, run under the Women and Child Development department, across the state this fiscal year.

With the objective of rehabilitating women in distress, Santwana Kendras were launched during 2001-02. In the past two decades, Santwana Kendras have been providing temporary shelter, education, legal and financial aid to hundreds of women, who are victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Besides offering protection to the victims, the Kendras provide training in order to help these women lead a dignified life in society.

Dakshina Kannada district has five Santwana Kendras run by four NGOs. There are nearly 187 such Kendras across the state.

Each Santwana Kendra has one counselor and three social workers who work round-the-clock counseling the women victims.

Jana Shikshana Trust (JST) Director and MGNREGS former ombudsman Sheena Shetty wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on how the failure to release grants for 2020-21 had stalled maintenance of Kendras and payment of honorarium to the staff. On average, Santwana Kendra in Puttur receives 50 calls in a month, seeking guidance and help from the aggrieved. While the center in Bantwal receives 80 to 100 calls in a month.

‘Release grant’

On a humanitarian basis, the grant should be released at the earliest to ensure the smooth functioning of the Kendras.

Trust Director Krishna Moolya, in a letter to ZP CEO, stated that the Trust had been running the Santwana Kendras in Bantwal and Puttur. Owing to the failure in releasing the first installment of the grant for 2020-21, the staff did not get an honorarium.

The staff of the centres are dependent on the honorarium for their livelihood and have been facing a lot of problems without the money.

According to the officials from Women and Child Development, “The government has not released the grants for the year. The issue has already been brought to the notice of the higher authorities.”